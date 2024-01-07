Vaigai dam reaches maximum storage, excess let into river

MADURAI: Several cusecs of excess water from the Vaigai dam, which has a storage capacity of 71 feet, was released from the dam on Saturday, as the level of water touched its maximum level at 4.45 am.

According to P Murugesan, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Vaigai Dam, 3,106 cusecs of excess water was released in morning hours and later in evening the quantum of water discharged from the dam was decreased to 2,500 cusecs.

Flood warnings were issued thrice already. Therefore, people living along the riverbanks of Vaigai through five districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are advised to be cautious and not to move close to the Vaigai river, which is in spate, he said.

Since the onset of northeast monsoon, catchment areas along the Western Ghats have been experiencing torrential rains that gave rise to water level in the dam. The dam had an inflow of 3,146 until 8 am, sources said.