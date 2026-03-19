Vaigai dam level drops to 33 ft; only one month's supply left

THENI: The water level in the Vaigai dam has fallen to 33.33 ft, with current storage sufficient to meet drinking water needs for only about one month, officials said.
The dam, located near Andipatti in Theni district, supplies water to the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. At present, 72 cubic feet per second of water is being released for drinking purposes.
With storage at 518 million cubic feet and no inflow into the reservoir, officials indicated that supply may not extend beyond a month if the situation continues.
The water spread has reduced sharply from 10 sq km to about 2 sq km.
Drinking water is being supplied to Madurai Corporation and to the combined schemes covering Usilampatti, Sedapatti, Theni, Periyakulam, Andipatti, and Kadamalaigundu-Myladumparai unions.
The decline has been attributed to the weak northeast monsoon and the continued release of water for irrigation and drinking.
The situation may also affect the Chithirai festival in Madurai, as water release into the Vaigai river for the Kallazhagar event may not be possible this year.
Meanwhile, the Mullaiperiyar dam level stands at 114 ft, with only four feet above 110 ft available for use by Tamil Nadu.
Officials said steps are required to manage a possible drinking water shortage during peak summer.