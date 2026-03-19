Vaigai dam level drops to 33 ft; only one month's supply left

The dam, located near Andipatti in Theni district, supplies water to the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. At present, 72 cubic feet per second of water is being released for drinking purposes.

With storage at 518 million cubic feet and no inflow into the reservoir, officials indicated that supply may not extend beyond a month if the situation continues.

The water spread has reduced sharply from 10 sq km to about 2 sq km.