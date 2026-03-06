Vaigai basin, cradle of civilisation: Ancient ‘Naga Pudavu’ cave paintings discovered near Theni

CHENNAI: A series of ancient rock paintings believed to date back several millennia has been discovered in a hill cave known locally as ‘Naga Pudavu’ near Kumananthozhu in Theni district, offering fresh archaeological evidence that strengthens the theory of the Vaigai river basin as an early cradle of civilisation in Tamil Nadu.
The discovery was made by M Selvam, a postgraduate Tamil teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kadamalaikundu and an independent archaeological researcher who has been engaged in field explorations across the region for several years.
Located in the Varusanadu hill ranges at the foothills of the Western Ghats, the cave measures about 30 metres in length and 15 metres in width. According to Selvam, it could be among the most significant prehistoric habitation sites identified in the State in recent times.
"The paintings appear on the cave walls at heights ranging from four feet to nearly 20 feet. Their placement suggests that early humans might have used wooden scaffolding to create these artworks with considerable effort and planning," he told DT Next.
He said the paintings could be around 5,000-8,000 years old and may belong to the Neolithic (New Stone Age) period. He urged the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) to declare the site a protected heritage zone and conduct a detailed study of the site, adding that the exact age can be officially determined only after scientific analysis, including carbon dating.
The cave walls contain a dense cluster of paintings executed primarily in red pigment, with traces of white, yellow and black colours also visible. Researchers believe the artists carefully smoothed the rough rock surface before painting, indicating a deliberate and methodical process.
Selvam noted that several human figures depicted in the cave differ from rock art found elsewhere in Tamil Nadu. Some motifs bear resemblance to Aboriginal rock art in Australia and prehistoric cave paintings documented in parts of Europe.
Among the striking features are "radiation figures", human forms with ray-like patterns surrounding the head. These may symbolise divine figures, spiritual leaders or tribal chiefs. Long vertical body lines seen in some figures are believed to represent a symbolic connection between the sky and the earth.
One of the panels also features an "X-ray style" depiction of an animal showing its internal structure, possibly representing a wild buffalo or a turtle. Such artistic forms are rare and are often linked to ritualistic traditions in early societies.
In several sections, human figures appear alongside animals such as deer or wild cattle. Selvam said these images may reflect ancient beliefs in which animals were thought to transfer spiritual power to humans during ritual practices.
Another painting portrays a human figure decorated with leaf-like forms on the arms and legs, suggesting a close relationship between early communities and nature.
"These paintings are not merely artistic expressions. They reveal the social life, spiritual beliefs and artistic knowledge of the people who lived here thousands of years ago," Selvam said.
Evidence that pigments were renewed in later periods indicates that the cave may have continued to function as a sacred site across generations.
Selvam, who has been involved in archaeological work for more than seven years, said he has identified over 20 archaeological remains in the Vaigai basin region, including inscriptions, habitation sites, megalithic monuments and rock art.
The discovery could put Theni district on the global archaeological map while offering new insights into the prehistoric cultural landscape of southern India, he added.