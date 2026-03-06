Vaigai basin, cradle of civilisation: Ancient ‘Naga Pudavu’ cave paintings discovered near Theni

The discovery was made by M Selvam, a postgraduate Tamil teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kadamalaikundu and an independent archaeological researcher who has been engaged in field explorations across the region for several years.

Located in the Varusanadu hill ranges at the foothills of the Western Ghats, the cave measures about 30 metres in length and 15 metres in width. According to Selvam, it could be among the most significant prehistoric habitation sites identified in the State in recent times.

"The paintings appear on the cave walls at heights ranging from four feet to nearly 20 feet. Their placement suggests that early humans might have used wooden scaffolding to create these artworks with considerable effort and planning," he told DT Next.

He said the paintings could be around 5,000-8,000 years old and may belong to the Neolithic (New Stone Age) period. He urged the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) to declare the site a protected heritage zone and conduct a detailed study of the site, adding that the exact age can be officially determined only after scientific analysis, including carbon dating.

