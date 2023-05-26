Vacancies in police dept filled up: DGP

COIMBATORE: Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Thursday said vacancies in police departments have been filled up completely in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of a skill development program for police on the issuance of caste certificates to tribals in Ooty, Babu said the police force can perform well, only if vacancies are filled up.

“Therefore, the vacancies are filled up completely to ensure they perform with full ability. Last year, 10,000 cops were recruited in Tamil Nadu, while another 3,500 cops are undergoing training and 2,500 cops are to be appointed,” he said.

Stating that there is a 1.2 per cent tribal population in Tamil Nadu, the DGP said 75 cases were booked for attacks on tribals.

“Certificates of tribal status were issued to 2,600 persons last year. It would pave the way for them to land jobs through taking up competitive exams,” he said.

Behind the successful conduct of the summer fest in Ooty, Babu said 900 cops were deployed for the season in Nilgiris district.

“Vehicle parking spots were identified in 17 spots, which helped in easing vehicle congestion. Also, the ‘hill cops’ took up patrolling in Ooty and Coonoor to regulate traffic,” he said.

The DGP said 2,300 reception officers were appointed after three months training in police stations to receive complaints and resolve their issues. After an inspection at Ooty Central police station, Babu visited the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty to see the floral arrangements.