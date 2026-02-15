V Thamizhazhagan, son of R M Veerappan, passes away; TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran condoles

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of film producer and director V Thamizhazhagan, son of veteran politician-producer R M Veerappan.
In a post on X, Nagendran said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Thamizhazhagan, who headed Sathya Movies and had made multifaceted contributions to the Tamil film industry as a producer and filmmaker. He noted that although Thamizhazhagan is no longer among us, his production house gifted Tamil cinema several timeless films that continue to be celebrated by audiences.
Nagendran conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, relatives, and the management of Sathya Movies. He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace, ending his message with Om Shanti.
Through Sathya Movies, Thamizhazhagan was associated with landmark Tamil films such as Baashha, Moondru Mugam, and Kaakki Sattai, which remain enduring classics in the industry. His work earned him recognition as a key figure behind several commercially and culturally significant productions in Tamil cinema.