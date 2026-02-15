Tamil Nadu

V Thamizhazhagan, son of R M Veerappan, passes away; TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran condoles

In a post on X, Nagendran said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Thamizhazhagan, who headed Sathya Movies and had made multifaceted contributions to the Tamil film industry as a producer and filmmaker. He noted that although Thamizhazhagan is no longer among us, his production house gifted Tamil cinema several timeless films that continue to be celebrated by audiences.