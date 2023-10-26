V-Cs from south states to meet UGC on NEP implementation

CHENNAI: Vice-Chancellors of universities in all 5 southern states, will be meeting before the University Grants Commission (UGC) for reviewing the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in their respective states.

This assumes significance as the DMK government has been opposing the NEP-2020 and is all set to introduce its own State Education Policy (SEP).

Claiming that the UGC has been striving to fulfil the vision of the NEP-2020 and ensure the benefits reach a large section of the youth in a time-bound manner, the commission’s secretary Manish R Joshi said, “To facilitate the universities to develop a road map for the effective implementation of significant initiatives, the UGC has constituted 5 zonal committees comprising vice-chancellors of north, north eastern, eastern, western, central and southern zones.”

Joshi added that the first meeting of VCs of the western zone will be held today (October 26). “The conference will be viewed live on TV and websites in the respective regions. The meeting of VCs from the southern region is likely to be held in the fifth week this October,” sources said.