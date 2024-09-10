Uyarvukku Padi scheme launched in 12 educational divisions across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For motivating students to pursue higher education, the School Education Department along with other departments, have launched the Naan Mudhalvan’s Uyarvukku Padi event across 12 educational divisions across the State.

The event will be held in three phases in 94 divisions till October 8.

In the first phase, the scheme was launched in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai central, Coimbatore north, Chidambaram, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Nagercoil and Karur. The events will be held on September 19 and 28.

Meanwhile, the second phase will begin today, and again on September 20 and 30.

The agenda involves educating students on the importance of higher education by the respective district sub-collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers and other administrative officers, followed by guiding them on choosing a career path by career education experts, and also bank officials informing students on availing loans and scholarships for college education.