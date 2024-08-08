UWF, trade unions stage protest against Centre’s anti-labour policies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Unorganised Workers Federation (UWF) and trade unions came together on Thursday to stage a demonstration in Chennai against the anti-labour policies of the Union Government. They demanded the Union Government hold talks with the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) regarding the labour codes before implementing them.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union Government for attempting to force the four labour codes without obtaining the consensus of the ILC. They demanded the withdrawal of the labour codes or holding a meeting with the Indian Labour Conference.

Nearly 300 members of the federation and members of various trade unions participated in the demonstration which was held as part of the nationwide protest. They also criticised the Centre for not allocating funds for the unorganised workers’ welfare and social security.

Meanwhile, they also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take a firm stand against the labour codes to safeguard the rights of the working class and protect the welfare boards and the pro-labour state laws.