Uttar Pradesh man held in Erode for stealing gold jewellery from woman aboard moving train

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by the Erode Railway Police on Monday, nearly two years after he stole gold jewellery and cash from an elderly woman on a moving train.
The complainant Shantha Prabhakaran (74), of Palakkad, was travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Kerala aboard the Ernakulam–Patna Express in June 2024 when her handbag containing 11¾ sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 went missing.
She lodged a complaint with the Satna Railway Police in Madhya Pradesh. The investigation revealed that the theft had taken place within the jurisdiction of the Erode Railway Police.
The case was transferred on June 4 this year. A special team perused CCTV footage, which led them to Harvinder Singh (42), of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.
The police arrested him in Uttar Pradesh. Singh had converted 40 grams of the stolen jewellery into a gold bar, which was recovered from him. He had spent the remaining jewellery and cash. A probe is on.