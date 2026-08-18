Uttar Pradesh man held in Erode for stealing gold jewellery from woman aboard moving train

The complainant Shantha Prabhakaran (74), of Palakkad, was travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Kerala aboard the Ernakulam–Patna Express in June 2024 when her handbag containing 11¾ sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 went missing.

She lodged a complaint with the Satna Railway Police in Madhya Pradesh. The investigation revealed that the theft had taken place within the jurisdiction of the Erode Railway Police.