Uthirakosamangai temple tank brim during summer

RAMANATHANPURAM: The Agni Theertham tank at the historic Thiru Uthirakosamangai temple near Ramanathapuram remains filled with water even during the peak summer season, a year after it was desilted for the first time in nearly 40 years ahead of the temple's kumbabishekam.
Temple authorities had drained and desilted the tank as part of renovation works before the consecration ceremony. The tank was subsequently restored and benefited from good rainfall during last year's northeast monsoon, resulting in substantial water storage.
The perennial temple tank, also known as Aadhi Ganga, has remained full since, drawing the attention of devotees visiting the temple. Many pilgrims visit the tank and take photographs along its banks.
Thiru Uthirakosamangai temple, located near Ramanathapuram, is one of the region's oldest Shiva temples and is renowned for its emerald Nataraja idol and the presiding deities Mangalanathar and Mangalambigai.
According to temple tradition, the tank is associated with several legends involving Lord Shiva, Brahma, Ravana, Mandodari, and Saint Manickavasagar. The waterbody is regarded by devotees as a sacred theertham with spiritual significance.
Temple officials said the desilting and restoration work had helped improve the tank's water-holding capacity, enabling it to retain water despite the intense summer heat.