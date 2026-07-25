US’s 10% tariff on India has links to Tamil Nadu’s forced labour

According to the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs’s report citing ILO, as of September 2024, children worked as bonded labourers in the rice mills of Tamil Nadu. It cites an ILO study which said over 1,000 families worked in bonded labour in rice mills in a single district of TN.

The ILO data also show that as many as 5 lakh stone quarry workers, including entire families, in Tamil Nadu were bonded labourers. Similarly, workers in spinning mills in the State were often recruited using deception about working conditions and wages.

On June 3, when the US had proposed tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, India was bracketed among countries attracting 12.5% levies, but Washington took note of the amendment New Delhi made to its foreign trade policy prohibiting the import of goods produced using forced labour.