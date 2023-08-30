User fees to go up in 28 toll plazas from September 1

CHENNAI: Vehicle user fees at toll plazas on the National Highways are to be increased at 28 toll gates in the State from September 1, amid demands for doing away with the toll plazas.

According to the National Highways sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. The toll fee was hiked based on the wholesale price index as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

As of now, the state has 55 functional toll plazas set up by the NHAI. Among them, the user fee is revised in 28 toll gates every year on September 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on April 1. NHAI sources said that the hike would be nominal varying from five to seven per cent in the toll plazas across the State for all classes of vehicles.

Set up an inquiry commission on irregularities in toll collection at Paranur

Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owner's Federation president S Yuvaraj has written to the Chief Minister urging him to set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired judge to probe irregularities in the user fee collections in the Paranur toll plaza which was exposed by the recent Comptroller and Auditor General Report. He urged the state government to take steps to remove the Paranur toll plaza which has collected Rs 28 crore excess user fees from motorists.

