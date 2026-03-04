Use us in flying squad duty for board exam, PE teachers urge department

CHENNAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Physical Directors Association (TNPETPDA) have requested that the School Education Department and the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) deploy physical education (PE) teachers for flying squad duty during the board exams.
An association member said that PE teachers have not been given the role of ‘flying squad’ in the board exams for several years. “Only the physical education directors are given a role in the flying squad,” the member added.
A PE teacher of a city-based government school pointed out that a flying squad member is paid Rs 120/day. “We ask the department to engage PE teachers equally or in a certain ratio during the board exams,” he added.
Additionally, TNPETPDA members lamented the lack of promotions in the department though transfer counselling was completed. A headmistress from a government school pointed out, “There is a dire need for PE teachers/directors in most schools.
There might be enough subject teachers and HM to control and educate teachers, but it is imperative to have a PE teacher/director to inculcate discipline in students and engage them in physical activities.