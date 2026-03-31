Use only WHO-approved ORS, warns Tamil Nadu health department amid rising heat

Officials said the impact of summer has intensified across districts, with temperatures rising 2–4 degrees Celsius above normal levels, increasing the risk of dehydration, fatigue, dizziness and headaches, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

In an advisory, the department warned that several ready-to-drink beverages marketed as ORS in bottles and cans do not meet prescribed medical standards. “Only WHO-approved ORS packets should be used to prevent and treat dehydration. Commercial beverages may provide temporary refreshment but are not medically adequate,” an official said.