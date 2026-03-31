Use only WHO-approved ORS, warns Tamil Nadu health department amid rising heat

CHENNAI: With temperatures climbing steadily across Tamil Nadu, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has cautioned the public against relying on commercially marketed drinks sold as oral rehydration solutions (ORS), stressing that only World Health Organization-approved formulations can effectively treat dehydration.
Officials said the impact of summer has intensified across districts, with temperatures rising 2–4 degrees Celsius above normal levels, increasing the risk of dehydration, fatigue, dizziness and headaches, particularly during peak afternoon hours.
In an advisory, the department warned that several ready-to-drink beverages marketed as ORS in bottles and cans do not meet prescribed medical standards. “Only WHO-approved ORS packets should be used to prevent and treat dehydration. Commercial beverages may provide temporary refreshment but are not medically adequate,” an official said.
ORS is a clinically proven intervention used to restore fluids and essential electrolytes lost due to diarrhoea, vomiting and excessive sweating. Officials noted that without timely and appropriate rehydration, severe electrolyte imbalance could lead to organ complications and even death.
The department specified that a standard ORS packet contains precise quantities of sodium chloride (2.6 g), glucose (13.5 g), potassium chloride (1.5 g) and trisodium citrate (2.9 g), to be dissolved in one litre of boiled and cooled water and consumed within 24 hours.
“WHO-approved ORS packets are available free of cost at government primary health centres and hospitals, and at low cost in private pharmacies. The public must ensure they use only these formulations,” added the official.
Residents have also been urged to drink adequate fluids such as water, tender coconut water, buttermilk and lemon juice, avoid direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and seek immediate care if symptoms of dehydration occur.
Special caution has been advised for children, the elderly and outdoor workers. The public can contact the health helpline 104 for assistance.