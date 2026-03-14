Use of fuel-powered boats in Ooty's Pykara lake stayed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stayed the operation of petrol and diesel-powered motor boats in Pykara Lake until further orders.
The Special Bench, which is hearing cases related to forest and environmental issues, was informed that the use of petrol and diesel motor boats for boating at Pykara Lake in Ooty was causing noise pollution and contamination of the lake water.
The High Court directed the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in Coimbatore and the ICAR – Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute in Ooty to depute experts to conduct a scientific study.
The institutions were directed to assess the noise levels generated by motor boats and examine the level of pollution in water samples collected from the lake, and thereafter submit a detailed report before the court. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation was also directed to extend all necessary assistance for conducting the study.
When the matter came up for hearing again today before the Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, it was noted that no report had been filed and no officials from the Tourism Development Corporation were present before the court.
In view of this, the Bench directed the District Judges of Coimbatore and Nilgiris District to forward copies of the earlier order of the High Court to the two research institutions.
The judges further directed the institutions to receive the order, appoint experts, conduct a study of Pykara Lake, and submit a report to the court. Until such time, the Bench ordered that petrol and diesel-powered motor boats shall not be operated in the lake. The case has been adjourned to April 17 for further hearing.