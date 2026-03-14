Use of fuel-powered boats in Ooty's Pykara lake stayed

The Special Bench, which is hearing cases related to forest and environmental issues, was informed that the use of petrol and diesel motor boats for boating at Pykara Lake in Ooty was causing noise pollution and contamination of the lake water.

The High Court directed the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in Coimbatore and the ICAR – Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute in Ooty to depute experts to conduct a scientific study.