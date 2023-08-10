Use KYM app to trace stolen mobile phones, cyber police informs public

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Division has tied up with the Ministry of Communications and has launched an initiative to help trace stolen mobile phones.

Police appealed to the public to use the KYM (Know Your Mobile) - a mobile application (app), developed by the Department of Telecommunications that can be used to report and trace stolen mobile phones.

Through the KYM app, one can check the validity of your mobile device even before buying it.

This can be checked by sending an SMS to “14422” by typing KYM followed by IMEI number or through KYM App available at Google Play store.

TN Cyber Crime Wing along with DoT has taken up the work to create CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) login ID for all police stations throughout the State to trace the lost/stolen mobiles.