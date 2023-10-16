US experts want India to share space tech: ISRO chief

RAMESWARAM: ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday said experts involved in developing complex rocket missions in the US, after witnessing the developmental activities of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, suggested that India share space technology with them.

Times have changed and India is capable of building the best of devices and rockets and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the space sector to private players, Somanath said addressing students at an event organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Foundation, commemorating the 92nd birth anniversary of the late former President on Sunday.

“Our country is a very powerful nation. You understand that? Our knowledge and intelligence level in the country is one of the best in the world,” the ISRO chief said, explaining, “In Chandrayaan-3, when we designed and developed the spacecraft, we invited experts from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA-JPL, who does all the rockets and most difficult mission.”

He continued, “About 5-6 people from NASA-JPL came (to ISRO) and we explained to them about Chandrayaan-3. That was before the soft landing took place (on August 23). We explained how we designed it and how our engineers made it...and how we are going to land on the Moon’s surface, and they just said, ‘no comments. every thing is going to be good’.”

“They (US space experts) also said one thing, ‘look at the scientific instruments, they are very cheap. Very easy to build and they are high technology. How did you build it? Why don’t you sell this to America,’ they were asking,” he said.

“So you (students) can understand how times have changed. We are capable of building the best equipment, best devices, and the best rockets in India. That is why our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the space sector,” he added.

Speaking of Kalam as “inspirational in whatever work he did,” Somanath said, “Kalam said that power is unlimited and everyone of us have to find that power among ourselves.”

Appealing to the young audience at the venue to follow the ideology of Kalam, Somanath said the most powerful tool is to dream and “Kalam sir told you that you should dream when you are awake and not in the night.”

“And at the launch of Chandrayaan-10, one of you will go sitting inside the rocket and most probably a girl child. A girl astronaut will go from India and then land on the Moon,” he said, amid applause from the students.

Somanath, who shares Dr Kalam’s passion for science and space exploration, visited the house of Kalam and took a tour of the Dr Kalam Mission of Life Gallery and flagged off a marathon.

In a heartwarming gesture, Dr. Somanath later shared a breakfast with Dr. Kalam’s family members, sources said.