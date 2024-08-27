US business tour, a part of achieving USD one trillion economy target, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that his business trip to the United States to woo investment to Tamil Nadu is a phase in the journey of achieving the target of USD one trillion economy by 2030.

Stalin also said that he would meet Chief Executives of Fortune 500 companies and the Tamil diaspora there besides attending investors’ conclave during his stay in the USA.

Writing to his party cadre on the eve of his journey to the US, Stalin said, “The US trip I undertake is another stage in the journey of achieving the target of making Tamil Nadu a USD one trillion economy.”

During the 17-day trip, Stalin would meet and address investors in San Francisco on August 29 and meet the Tamil diaspora there on August 31 before leaving for Chicago on September 2.

“I will meet the investors of leading firms in the US for 10 days and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu. I will meet and interact with chief executives of Fortune 500 companies in the US. All these efforts are made to promote industrial development in Tamil Nadu and create job opportunities for Tamils,” Stalin said.

The objective of the August 27 - September 14 trip was that the industrial progress of the state must be beneficial to many generations of Tamils to come, he added.

Announcing that he would meet the diaspora Tamils during a grand event in Chicago on September 7, Stalin recalled former TN chief minister M Karunanidhi’s address in Chicago university in 1971, and exuded confidence that it would be a delightful experience for him and the diaspora Tamils when he meets and addresses them in the capacity of the state chief minister and DMK president after 43 years.

Stating that he has urged the ministers and officials to ensure that government functioning continued unhindered and the benefits of his Dravidian Model government’s welfare schemes continued to reach the people during his short stint away from the state, the CM said that he was confident that the DMK functionaries have already started the works for the party’s platinum jubilee celebration scheduled for September 17.