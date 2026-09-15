US-based Hardy Oil seeks nod for five more offshore oil wells in Cauvery basin

According to the proposal it submitted, the US-based company said it was seeking to increase hydrocarbon production by planning five more wells within an existing offshore area spread over around 81 sq km.

The extracted hydrocarbons are proposed to be transported from the wells to an existing floating storage and offloading facility through subsea pipelines, said HEPI, adding that as per its estimate, the additional production from the proposed wells is around 3,000 barrels per day.

The joint venture that the company formed along with State-owned ONGC and Invenire Petrodyne Limited has been awarded the PY-3 field. The field was first brought onstream in 1997 but was shut in July 2011, before production revived after the implementation of a multi-phase, revised Field Development Plan (FDP).

Industry reports said the field produces high-quality sweet light crude.

Meanwhile, environmental organisations and political parties opposed the proposal, urging the Centre and Tamil Nadu government not to grant approval.