Urimai Thogai hike on cards; modalities being finalised: Minister K Jegadeshwari

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari asserted on Sunday (July 5) that it was a matter of time for the TVK government to implement its promise to hike Magalir Urimai Thogai assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, while underscoring the administrative and procedural formalities required to complete the task.
The State government has begun the process of increasing the monthly assistance for women heads of families, she said. The enhancement would be effected once the required procedures are completed, she added.
Addressing a gathering in Rajapalayam, the minister said the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay remained committed to fulfilling its promise to raise the monthly assistance.
It's for sure that the CM Vijay government will increase the Magalir Urimai Thogai from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, she said: "There is no ambiguity about it. The process for implementing the enhanced assistance has already commenced."
Jegadeshwari said the government was continuing to disburse Rs 1,000 every month under the existing scheme while simultaneously working on the proposed revision.
“It is a time-consuming process. Our Chief Minister has sought time from the people. The enhanced assistance will certainly be provided,” she told the gathering.
She reiterated that the government had not departed from its commitment and said the increase would be rolled out once the administrative and procedural formalities were completed.