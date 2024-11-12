Urge Centre to organise bilateral meet to resolve long-standing issues, Ramadoss tells TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded the State government to urge the Centre to organise talks between representatives of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen associations to resolve bilateral issues.

"It is regrettable that the central and State governments have not taken any constructive steps to prevent the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen. A permanent solution is needed," he said.

Pointing to the road roko staged by the Rameswaram fishermen on Tuesday, he said that both the central and the State governments have not taken any steps to resolve the issue once and for all.

"Every time fishermen are arrested, Chief Minister MK Stalin simply writes a letter to the central government," he said.

A meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Task Force on Fishermen's Issue was held on October 29 to find a solution to the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen, he reminded. He wanted such efforts to be strengthened.