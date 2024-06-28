Urea, DAP among fertilisers for kuruvai cultivation arrive in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai district received 750 MT tonnes of fertilisers including urea and DAP for the kuruvai cultivation on Thursday. According to officials, kuruvai has been cultivated in an area of 38,441 hectares in Mayiladuthurai district.

While more than 95 per cent planting of seeds has been completed in the district, the farmers have been initiating steps to complete the cultivation to achieve the target.

In such a backdrop, fertiliser load had arrived in the district by goods wagon and the officials said that there was a total of 750 MT tonnes of fertilisers including DAP, Urea, and complex fertilisers had arrived in the district.

Among them, 350 MT tonnes of fertilisers were sent to Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts while the remaining 400 MT tons were stocked for local use.