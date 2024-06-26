Urban Local bodies will maintain ponds, lakes: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: As several lakes and ponds in the limits of urban local bodies degrading, state Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru assured that such water bodies would be taken over by the local bodies for effective maintenance.

Responding to BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, who urged the government to clean up unused ponds in Tirunelveli for drinking water purposes, Nehru said that if the Water Resources Department permits, the maintenance works will be taken by local bodies.

When Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan agreed to the suggestion, Nehru went on to say that steps would be taken after discussions with the officials of both the departments.