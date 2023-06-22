Urban local bodies told to coordinate for civic projects

CHENNAI: Local Administration Minister K N Nehru instructed the officers working in urban local bodies to coordinate with the elected local body representatives so that the public can benefit from the civic works being undertaken by the department.

He was talking to the officers at a workshop on Thursday and said that all works being undertaken by the urban local bodies should be in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023 which covers all the parameters for the functioning of local bodies.

"The rules for tax charges by local bodies, various licenses granted by local bodies, rules for employees of local bodies, rules for installation of billboards and banners within local bodies, building rules, laws and rules for drinking water and sewerage development activities, public health and solid waste management regulations and the by-laws that can be passed for the functioning of local bodies are to be clearly explained to the officers and employees of all local bodies, " he said.

He said that all the schemes of the government should reach the public in the right way and the officers working in the municipal administration department should carry out the work without any compromise, for which the department will extend all necessary cooperation to the officers.

The minister added that the government has provided more funds for improving the functioning of urban local bodies and separate funds have been provided for water supply project works, construction of sewerage structures etc. Therefore, the officers should carry out all the work under the relevant legal provisions with the financial resources provided.

"These legal regulations have been prepared in the last 10 months and have been published with the approval of the Law Department. A committee has been set up to resolve the doubts. The committee has been directed to submit its reports to the Government within a period of 3 months. The training is given to Commissioners, Executive Engineers of Municipal Administration, Municipal Executive Officers, Zonal Directors, Corporation and Municipal Area Chief Engineers and Engineers in Municipalities in order to improve the functioning of urban local bodies, " he said.

Talking about the vacancies, he said that the government is taking steps to fill up the vacancies. In particular, steps are being taken to recruit engineers.