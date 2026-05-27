Urban local bodies issued direction to streamline planning permits

As per the timeline fixed by the department, Assistant Engineers in planning sections have been directed to conduct site inspections within five working days from the date of receipt of online applications.

Following inspection, the report must be uploaded to the portal within two days.

The Director further stated that after completion of verification and scrutiny procedures, planning permission should be issued within 24 days from the date of receipt of the application.

For building permits, the department has fixed a seven-day timeline from the date of application submission.