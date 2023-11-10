Urban local bodies directed against de-reserving OSR

CHENNAI: Highlighting the importance of preserving open source reservation lands, the Director of Municipal Administration has instructed the urban local bodies not to allow de-reservation of open land and to maintain them properly.

In a circular to the urban local bodies, S Sivarasu, the Director of Municipal Administration, noted that the open space reservation (OSR) lands and parks are earmarked in any township to ensure air circulation, water circulation and for abundant sunlight.

"So, the public space is not a mere amenity, it is a basic need. Reservation site is related to the quality of life of the people living in the township, " the circular said.

It added that the urban local bodies have already been directed not to send proposals to reclassify OSR lands for any reason. Regional directors of municipal administration should not recommend such proposals.

"It is disappointing that the proposals are being sent to de-reserve OSR lands for laying roads, waste management plants, water supply and other reasons, " the circular said.

The director warned of action against the officials, who continue to send de-reservation proposals.

Meanwhile, the circular pointed out that several judgements of the Supreme Court and High Court have banned de-reservation of open spaces and change of their uses.

As per Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971, while giving permission to layouts, open space reserves are mandated.

A Madras High Court order has stated that the areas covered by the OSR cannot be diverted for any other purpose and directed the authorities to ensure the OSR are utilized only for the purpose in the rules.

"Even though the land owners or promoters are yet to hand over the OSR to concerned urban local bodies, the OSR should be preserved as per the layout drawings. No construction should be allowed on the OSR. If there is any construction, the building should be considered in violation and removed, " the circular said.