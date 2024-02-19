Urban Greening Project to increase tree cover in cities announced

CHENNAI: Urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will have more green cover as the State government has announced 'Urban Greening Project' under which parks and Miyawaki forests will be created.

As per 2024-2025 budget, various initiatives such as planting of tall trees, Miyawaki forests, green roofs, vertical gardens, green subways, green screens, and planting trees along pedestrian pavements will be undertaken to expand green spaces across all corporations and municipalities in Tamil Nadu, including the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Creation of parks and expansion of green cover are vital for reducing air pollution in urban areas that are experiencing a rapid growth of skyscrapers.

The new initiative will be implemented with active involvement of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Non-Governmental Organizations and through community participation.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department will upgrade urban roads for a total length of 4,457 kilometres at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

Under Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam, projects at a cost of Rs 1,328 crore have been completed in the last three years and works at a cost of Rs 1,659 crore are under various stages of implementation.

"In the coming year, an amount of Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated to implement this scheme. Further, works under AMRUT 2.0 scheme with Union share of Rs 4,942 crore and State share (including share of local bodies) of Rs 9,047 crore are under progress," the announcement said.

Chennai roads to be widened:

Moreover, the government will widen New Avadi Road, Paper Mills Road, and Sembiam-Redhills Road to 18 meters, while Dr Radhakrishnan Road and Kalki Krishnamurthy Road will be widened to 30.5 meters.

As much as Rs. 300 Crore has been allocated and the project will be executed using the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Also, as much as Rs.1,500 Crore has been allocated for restoration and beautification of Adyar River through Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust under public-private partnership.

The project is scheduled to commence shortly and is expected to be completed within a duration of 30 months.

The works from Saidapet to Thiru.Vi.Ka. Bridge will be prioritized and completed within a target period of 15 months, the announcement said.

For riverfront development of Vaigai, Cauvery, Thamirabarani and Noyyal rivers, Rs 5 crore has been earmarked.