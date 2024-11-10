Upset over debt, Karur man kills pregnant wife, 6-yr-old daughter; consumes poison

TIRUCHY: Police thwarts a suicide bid of a man who killed his six-month pregnant wife and six-year-old daughter in Karur on Saturday.

Selvaganathy (45), a native of Tenkasi was working in a textile export firm, and living with his wife Kalpana (42), and daughter Sarathy Bala (6), at Vengamedu in Karur for seven years.

On Saturday, Selvaganapathy slit his wife’s and daughter’s throat and consumed pesticide.

Based on the information, Vengamedu police rushed to the house and found both Kalpana and Sarathy Bala dead due to severe blood loss while Selvaganapathy was found lying unconscious.

Police rushed him to the Karur Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The initial investigation revealed that Selvaganapathy was depressed as he could not repay the money that he borrowed from many people. Further investigations are on.