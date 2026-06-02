Upset over back-to-back poll defeats & internal strife, AIADMK man immolates self in Thanjavur

The deceased was identified as KAS Mahendran, who was serving as the joint secretary of the AIADMK Thanjavur East Traders Wing. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old child.

Before taking the extreme step on Sunday, Mahendran released a self-filmed video on social media expressing profound anguish over the party’s recent political defeats. In the video message, he made a passionate appeal to the leaders and cadres of various AIADMK factions, urging them to set aside their differences and unite under the single leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to strengthen the party.

The extreme step taken by the party worker has shaken the AIADMK, which has seen some of its elected representatives switch sides amid allegations of horse-trading by the ruling TVK government.