Upset at wife going abroad to work, policeman ends life in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A head constable committed suicide by hanging as he was upset with his wife going abroad to work against his wish in Coimbatore. Police said Balakumaran, 38, a head constable in Saravanampatti police station took the extreme step, while he was alone at his residence in Velankanni Nagar in Ganapathy Maanagar.

His wife Sumathi, who was working in a posh hotel in Coimbatore, got promoted to work in their chain of hotels in London.

The cop was depressed since his wife moved abroad two weeks ago after leaving their two children, 11-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter in her mother’s house in Salem.

Police said Balakumaran’s father Shanmugam grew suspicious as he didn’t pick up repeated calls on Monday morning. “He then called Saravanampatti police station and came to know that Balakumaran didn’t come for duty. Two cops inspected his house and found Balakumaran hanging by using a shawl.

The body of the deceased for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital,” police said. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.