Upset at jasmine price crash, Krishnagiri farmers dump tonnes of flowers in Thenpannai

Jasmine glut causes price slump

Jasmine is cultivated on around 1,500 acres across Kaveripattinam, Thimmapuram, Avathavattam, Sandur and Bargur, among other areas within a 40-km radius. More than 250 farmers depend on the crop for their livelihood.

However, the rising temperatures have triggered early flowering, resulting in a glut and a sharp fall in prices in the wholesale and open markets over the past few days.

Over the last two days, around 50 tonnes of jasmine were transported in 40 goods vans, of which nearly five tonnes could not be sold. Perfume (attar) manufacturing units offered only very low prices, leaving farmers unable to recover their costs.