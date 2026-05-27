UPSC clears 3 names for TN HoPF post

According to police sources, one of the three officers is likely to be appointed to the top post soon by chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

The three officers on the panel are: DGP Rajeev Kumar, (1992 batch) now posted as DGP training, DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore,(1992 batch) now TN HoPF, posted by ECI before the assembly election and 1994 batch officer DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, now serving as special director general of police, BSF.