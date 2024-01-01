UP trio, including an infant, dies in van-lorry collision in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Three persons, including a girl child, were killed and 14 others from Uttar Pradesh were injured in an accident, near Vallanadu on Palayamkottai Road in Thoothukudi.

It occurred at around 2.30 am, when the tourist van collided with a tipper lorry. While Suman (32) and Parvathi (40) died on the spot, a one-year-old infant Shree died on the way to hospital. The injured were rushed to Tirunelveli GMCH.

The victims were tourists from Uttar Pradesh and they were going to Kanniyakumari.

The vehicles involved in the accident were thrown off the road.

With the aid of a crane, the vehicles were lifted and the victims were rescued after breaking open glass windows of the van.

Murappanadu police have filed a case, sources said.