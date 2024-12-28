UP tourists attack two cops during vehicle check in Salem

COIMBATORE: Tourists from Uttar Pradesh attack two cops following an altercation at a check post near Kolathur in Salem on Friday.

Around 30 tourists from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Karnataka on a bus. As they arrived at the check post, two head constables Suganeswaran and Senthil carried out an inspection resulting in a break out of quarrel.

After some heated exchange of words, the bus driver Sivarayanan (52), and the cleaner Ajay (20) assaulted the two cops. One of them attempted to attack the cop with an iron rod.

The locals intervened and rescued the two cops. A few tourists were also injured in the fisticuff. The Kolathur police booked the bus driver and cleaner for issuing threats; however, they were released on bail later.