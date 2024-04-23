UP Police constable recruitment exam fraud: FCI officer arrested in Chennai by UP Police

CHENNAI: A special team of Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested an officer with Food Corporation of India (FCI) in connection with the UP Police constable recruitment exam paper leak case which rocked the northern state a couple of months ago.

The arrested official was identified as Vijay Kannaujia (30), a native of Uttar Pradesh, working as assistant general manager at FCI office in Nungambakkam.

A five member team headed by a Sub Inspector had come from UP and had sought the cooperation of Thousand Lights police in apprehending the accused.

Police sources said that the accused was working in the FCI office here for the last eight months and was living in Choolaimedu.

He had allegedly leaked the answer keys to some of the aspirants after getting money from them. After arrest, he was produced before a magistrate and a transit warrant was obtained after which he was taken to Uttar Pradesh.

More than 100 persons were arrested by the UP police in connection with the fraud, according to reports. The accused included those who leaked question papers, answer keys and facilitated the perpetrators for the fraud.

The accused had taken anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from aspirants who sought their 'help'.