UP man held in cybercrime case

MADURAI: A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in a case pertaining to cybercrime. The accused was identified as J Sameel Uddin, who belonged to Bareilly district in the northern state, sources said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, a special team from Thoothukudi busted his hideout in Uttar Pradesh and nabbed him. Investigations revealed that with intent to cheat, he created a fake e-mail ID that appeared to be from a transport agent based in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Earlier, a private chemical manufacturing plant located at Sahupuram near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, requested the transport agent to bring raw materials from Odisha. The fraudster through the fake email with bank details demanded Rs 20 lakh to transport the material and the money was credited.

When the agent contacted the administration of the chemical manufacturing plant claiming that money was not received, the email ID was examined and found to be fake. Hence, a case was lodged through the portal.

Based on a directive from Superintendent of Police Albert John, a team led by Sahaya Jose, ADSP of Cyber Crime Wing was formed to crack the case.

The team initially arrested V Mohit Parikar (26) from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on November 24. After making further inquiries, the team arrested his accomplice in Uttar Pradesh and remanded him to judicial custody, sources said.