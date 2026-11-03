Unwell woman denied extended sleeping time; Madras High Court upholds railway restrictions

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that the restriction was intended to ensure that all valid ticket holders could travel comfortably, as passengers allotted middle and upper berths required seating space during the day. The rule also permits sick persons, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women to sleep beyond the prescribed hours, while requesting co-passengers to cooperate.

A solitary instance in which co-passengers declined to extend the sleeping hours for the appellant's unwell wife could not justify invalidating a rule designed to serve the broader public interest, the court observed.

The court further said that the appellant could have approached the onboard railway staff, the Railway Protection Force, or officials at the next station instead of challenging the restrictions as unconstitutional.

"This challenge is entirely baseless and misplaced. We find no error in the order of the learned Single Judge dismissing the writ petition, " the court held.