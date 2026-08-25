Untreated sewage stagnation near Tiruvallur station sparks health concerns

This poses a severe health hazard to thousands of people living in the vicinity.

K Baskar, joint secretary of the Manavalanagar Residents Welfare Association, pointed out that the Tiruvallur railway station was a major suburban terminus on the western line, serving nearly 1.5 lakh passengers daily who commute to Chennai.

“Around 26 express trains and 180 suburban trains stop here. Diverting untreated wastewater through the Road 1 culvert near platform 6 is highly condemnable,” he added. “Previously, this sewage mixed into Putlur Lake near Putlur station.”