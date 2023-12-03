Untreated rabies from stray dog bite kills 12-year-old

NEYVELI: In a heart-breaking incident in Neyveli of Cuddalore district, Rahul (12) lost his life after being bitten by a rabies-infected stray dog on October 16.



The incident had occurred when Rahul was playing near his residence on the street, according to the police who added that a stray dog from the neighbourhood had attacked him.

“Upon discovering the incident, Rahul’s parents took him to a nearby hospital, where the boy refused to get the injection. After that, the family had tried to treat him with alternative medicine, which resulted in a fatal infection,” the police explained.

However, as the rabies symptoms developed over a period of time, Rahul was taken to Cuddalore Government Hospital towards the end of November. But, it was too late by then, as he became unresponsive to treatment and succumbed to rabies on Nov 29.

Doctors at the hospital refused to provide the mortal remains to the parents and performed the late rites at GH. The death of a school boy had created resulted in a pall of gloom in Neyveli.

There is a strong demand from the public and civic activists demanding immediate steps to reduce the stray dog population in the State.

CV Ganesan, Minister of Labour Welfare, and Neyveli MLA Suba Rajendran visited the bereaved family’s home, emphasising the critical need for dedicated medical facilities to provide immediate treatment for dog bites.