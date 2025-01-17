Unseat DMK, restore pro-people AIADMK govt: Exhorts Palaniswami on MGR's 108th anniversary

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to party cadre and workers to take an oath to work tirelessly to unseat the anti-people DMK government and re-establish the regime to serve the people after paying floral tributes to party founder MG Ramachandran’s statue in the party headquarters.

The grand 108th founding day celebration also saw the party chief cut a cake weighing 108 kg. District secretaries and senior leaders also celebrated MGR’s birth anniversary in their region.

Meanwhile, party workers were left shocked when the secretary of the Chengalpattu (West) district unit and former MP Chitlapakkam C Rajendran hoisted the party flag upside down during the celebration in the locality. After a few minutes, the flag was tied appropriately and hoisted again. The incident created a flutter for a while, leaving party men fuming over the arrangements made.