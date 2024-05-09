Begin typing your search...
Unseasonal rains: IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu from May 9 to 13
While a yellow alert was in place across the last two months in the state for heatwave conditions, the IMD today issued a yellow alert for heavy rain.
CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Thursday, and stated that there are chances of rain with gusty winds of 40 km speed in Tamil Nadu over the next 5 days.
The forecast also says that heavy rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for the next three days.
Also Read: Blazing summer to take a break in Tamil Nadu; max temperature likely to dip, say weather bloggers
There is a possibility of rain in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh as well.
An orange alert for rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
Also Read:
Next Story