Unseasonal rains: IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu from May 9 to 13

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Thursday, and stated that there are chances of rain with gusty winds of 40 km speed in Tamil Nadu over the next 5 days.

The forecast also says that heavy rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

There is a possibility of rain in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh as well.

An orange alert for rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

