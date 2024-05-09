Blazing summer to take a break in Tamil Nadu; max temperature likely to dip, say weather bloggers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will receive a break from the especially harsh summer that it had to endure this year, said popular weather bloggers in Chennai. Meanwhile, several areas in the State, including Chennai, received mild to moderate showers for yet another day.

“Temperatures across most of Tamil Nadu is expected to see a substantial reduction from today as summer takes a break. South TN and Kerala may start seeing increased thunderstorms and rains from today,” said noted weather blogger K Srikkanth.

This echoed what Pradeep John, another popular blogger known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, had said a day ago. According to him, the upper air circulation would fetch widespread rains and wind will turn to east for Tamil Nadu. “So heatwaves can be ruled out for next two weeks,” he said.

Pradeep also recalled how a similar weather system brought massive rains to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in May 2014.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had forecast mild to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning at seven districts - Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai.