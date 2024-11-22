Unsatisfactory report: Guv Ravi suspends Thanjavur Tamil University Vice-Chancellor

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Tamil University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) was suspended after his report on the appointment of 40 faculty members was not to Governor RN Ravi’s satisfaction.

RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, and the inquiry committee headed by the retired judge of Madras High Court, did not find the V-C’s explanation convincing enough.

The Governor appointed V Thiruvalluvan as the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University on December 11, 2021.

According to sources, the appointments of 40 faculty members were made between 2017-18 without proper eligibility and so the Governor and Chancellor constituted a fact-finding committee in 2021 which submitted a report on August 11, 2021, and confirmed the irregularities in the appointments.

Subsequently, in February 2023, the Governor recommended Vice-Chancellor Thiruvalluvan to initiate action based on the fact-finding committee report. On September 15, Thiruvalluvan submitted an explanation to the Governor.

Since the explanation was not satisfactory, the Governor suspended the Vice-Chancellor. The Governor had also constituted an inquiry committee headed by the retired Judge M Jayachandran of Madras High Court.