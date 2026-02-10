EPS slams DMK after two students die of snake and insect bites in Tamil Nadu schools

Calling the tragedies “avoidable and heartbreaking,” he accused the ruling regime of turning public schools into “death traps” due to poor maintenance and negligence.

One incident occurred in Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district, where a student reportedly died after being bitten by a venomous snake inside the school premises. In another case, a Class 3 girl student lost her life after being bitten by a poisonous insect at a government school in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

Both incidents have triggered outrage among parents and local residents, raising questions about safety standards in government-run institutions.