Unruly gang vandalise houses; residents stage protest in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police are searching for an unruly gang that created a ruckus on the streets and damaged vehicles and vandalised houses while the public resorted to a protest on Tuesday to arrest the culprits immediately.

It is learnt that the miscreants have been stealing mango, coconut and other crops from the farm of Ramesh, a resident of Serukudi village near Kumbakonam and on Sunday (June 25), Ramesh’s son Mukesh and his relative Dhinakaran were inquiring the people residing adjacent to their house and had reportedly threatened the neighbours.

However, Pandidurai, one of the neighbours asked them not to behave such and this triggered a verbal quarrel. Against such backdrop, on Monday, Pandidurai who came to the house of Ramesh under the influence of alcohol while Pandidurai’s sons Manikandan and Anton Balasingam, their friend Premnath also came to the spot and started damaging the vehicles parked on the road and ransacked the houses including that of Anbalagan and Sankar who sustained severe injuries. On Tuesday, the residents from Serukudi village staged a roadblock protest until Panthanallur police assured action.

