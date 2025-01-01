Unreserved express spl trains announced between Tiruchchirappalli Jn - Karur Jn till March 31, 2025

CHENNAI: Divisional Railway Manager Office - Salem has announced unreserved special trains between Tiruchchirappalli Junction and Karur Junction from January 1 to March 31, 2025. The trains will run 6 days a week, except on Sundays, a release said.

1. Train No 06115 Tiruchchirappalli - Karur Unreserved Express Special will leave from Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 5.25 am.

The train will briefly halt at the following stations on its journey: Tiruchchirappalli Palakkarai (5.30 am/5:31 am), Tiruchchirappalli Fort (5.34 am/5.36 am), Pettaivayatalai (5.47 am/5.48 am), Kulitalai (6 am/6.01 am), Mahadanapuram (6.19 am/6.20 am), and reach Karur Junction at 7.20 am.

2. In the return direction, Train No 06116 Karur - Tiruchchirappalli Unreserved Express Special will depart from Karur Junction at 8.05 pm.

The train will briefly halt at the following stations on its journey: Mahadanapuram (8.29 pm/8.30 pm), Kulitalai (8.44 pm/8.45 pm), Pettaivayatalai (8.53 pm/ 8.54 pm), Tiruchchirappalli Fort (9.50 pm/9.52 pm), Tiruchchirappalli Palakkarai (9.57 pm/9.58 pm), and reach Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 10.50 pm.