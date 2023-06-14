Unregistered children’s homes will be strictly dealt with: Collector

CHENGALPATTU: Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Tuesday notified that all children’s homes functioning in the district should be registered and operated under Department of Social Welfare as per Section-41 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

Those homes that have not been registered yet can make a fresh registration by contacting the Chengalpet District Child Protection Unit.

“If it is found that children’s homes are being run without registration under the Social Security Department, the administrators of the home will be punished with imprisonment of one year or fine of Rs 1 lakh or both as per Section-42 of Youth Justice Act 2015,” he said.

He further said that, if children’s homes are operating without registration in the district, nearby residents or members of public can immediately contact the District Child Protection Unit’s email address dcpucpt@gmail.com or phone number 6382612846 to report the information.