Tamil Nadu

Unpaid rent: Cooptex store in Palani sealed

The outlet, located on Railway Feeder Road, has been operating in the commercial complex for over 20 years.
Unpaid rent: Cooptex store in Palani sealed
Updated on

PALANI: A Cooptex outlet in Palani was sealed on court orders over non-payment of rent dues amounting to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 36,000.

The action followed a directive from the Palani Sub Court after the building owner, Dr Premchand, filed an execution petition citing pending rent. Court staff removed items from the store and carried out the sealing process on April 28.

The outlet, located on Railway Feeder Road, has been operating in the commercial complex for over 20 years. A dispute arose between Cooptex and the owner after a rent revision in 2021.

Palani
Sealed
Cooptex store

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