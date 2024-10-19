Unmet demands prompts hospital cleanliness workers to protest on 20.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu RCH Cleanliness Workers Welfare Association and Multi-Purpose Hospital Workers Association have submitted several demands to the State government.

These demands include regularising RCH cleanliness Workers’ services as multi-purpose hospital workers with pay hikes and providing retirement benefits to 210 workers over the age of 60.

Other demands include issuing appointment orders to selected workers, releasing pending candidate lists, clarifying the reasons for the non-selection of the applicants, providing equal pay for equal work, and retiring workers over 60 with pending wages.

To emphasise these demands, members of the associations will be holding a protest on Sunday morning. Workers had raised these demands earlier to the officials of the State Health Department but no effective action had been taken till now.

The Doctors Association for Social Equality, along with the two associations, have also submitted these demands to the State government. They have also requested the State government to ensure that the hospitals where the workers are posted have adequate basic facilities.

They demanded the appointment of illiterate workers as multi-purpose hospital workers. They also alleged that they were assigned tasks unrelated to their jobs, which must be stopped. Workers also demand that their wages should be paid a monthly salary, and that too on time, be granted holidays, allowed district-level transfers, etc.