Unlike Prez, Governors are not assenting Bills on time: Appavu

CHENNAI: Exuding displeasure, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Appavu on Saturday said unlike the President of India, the governors of various states are not assenting Bills on time and insisting that a time limit should be fixed for Governors for assenting the Bills.

Addressing a gathering in All India Presiding Officers Conference held in Mumbai, TNLA Speaker Appavu said, "The Bills passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been assented to by Her Excellency the President of India in one or two days. But, in many states the Governors are not assenting the Bills and keeping the Bills for a number of years which were taken to the Supreme Court. With a view to stop these, I have expressed in the last presiding officers conference held at Simla that a time limit has to be fixed for assenting the Bills by the Governors. I insist on the same view in this conference too."

Alluding to Governor RN Ravi's address in the Assembly last year (2023), Appavu said the governor's actions decreased the decorum of the House.

Reacting to the similar incident in Kerala, Appavu said the people who have faith in democracy will not accept the act of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, reading the last page alone in the Governor's Address in the House.